WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Max Brooks had a career-high 29 points plus 17 rebounds as UMass Lowell topped Hartford 83-73 on Thursday night.
Brooks hit 12 of 16 shots.
Ayinde Hikim had 14 points and seven assists for UMass Lowell (15-15, 7-11 America East Conference). Allin Blunt added 13 points and seven rebounds. Kalil Thomas had 12 points and seven rebounds.
David Shriver had 22 points for the Hawks (11-19, 9-9). Briggs McClain added 20 points. Traci Carter had 11 points and six rebounds.
The River Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Hawks for the season. UMass Lowell defeated Hartford 85-75 on Feb. 7.
