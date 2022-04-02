BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Neal Maupay missed a first-half penalty and Brighton and visiting Norwich played out a goalless draw in the English Premier League on Saturday.
Brighton dominated its bottom-of-the-table opponent and Maupay had the chance to break the deadlock in the 29th minute. But he blazed over and squandered another late chance to ensure a second stalemate of the campaign between the teams.
It meant Brighton's wait to celebrate a home goal continued. It hasn't scored at home since Jan. 18.
Norwich's quest to end a run of six straight defeats was not helped by more injury problems, with five players ruled out from their last match three weeks ago — a 2-1 defeat to a stoppage-time goal at Leeds.
Referee Simon Hooper pointed to the spot after Sam Byram handled Pascal Gross' deep cross, but Maupay blazed over — after some pre-penalty words from visiting goalkeeper Tim Krul — much to the delight of the Canaries fans behind the goal.
