COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Florida guard Lavender Briggs is transferring to Maryland.
The Terrapins announced the move Wednesday night. The 6-foot-1 Briggs averaged 12.5 points this season at Florida in 14 games. She is currently out for the rest of the season because of a stress fracture in her left shin.
“We are thrilled to welcome Lavender to our Maryland family,” Terps coach Brenda Frese said. “Lavender is a really talented guard that score and can impact the game in so many ways. She fit right in with our team and we just loved getting to know her."
Briggs will enroll at Maryland for this spring semester. She will have two years of eligibility remaining, starting in 2022-23.
“I chose Maryland because I love the coaches and the team. I believe we can do something special together,” Briggs said.
