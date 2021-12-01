MIAMI (AP) — Tevin Brewer had 22 points as Florida International won its seventh consecutive game, defeating Florida Gulf Coast 77-61 on Wednesday night.
Isaiah Banks had 16 points and seven rebounds for Florida International (7-1). Clevon Brown added 11 points. Denver Jones had 10 points.
Cyrus Largie had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (6-3), whose five-game win streak was broken. Kevin Samuel added 11 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.