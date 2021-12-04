JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Ledarrius Brewer registered 19 points and nine rebounds as East Tennessee State rolled past Lenoir-Rhyne 90-66 on Saturday night.
Charlie Weber had 17 points for the Buccaneers (6-3). Kordell Charles added 14 points, while Jaden Seymour scored 10.
Salle Wilson had 12 points for the Bears. Kevin Kangu added 11 points. TJ Nesmith had 10 points.
