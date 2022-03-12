LONDON (AP) — Ivan Toney’s late double eased Brentford’s relegation fears with a 2-0 win over fellow Premier League struggler Burnley on Saturday.
The striker made it five goals in two matches as the west London team secured back-to-back victories for the first time in its debut Premier League campaign.
Christian Eriksen, starting only his second match since joining in January, lifted in a cross for Toney to head home in the 85th minute.
Toney then scored from the penalty spot in the fourth minute of stoppage time after being brought down by Nathan Collins, who was sent off.
Brentford is nine points clear of the relegation zone where Burnley remains.
