LONDON (AP) — Mads Roerslev was an unlikely match-winner for Brentford, scoring his first goal in professional football against Aston Villa.
The defender sealed a 2-1 win in the Premier League on Sunday in the 83rd minute. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez beat away his first shot but the 22-year-old Dane struck from the rebound.
Villa had led through a strike from Danny Ings in the 16th minute, but Yoane Wissa curled in a equalizer three minutes before halftime.
Brentford moved above Villa into 12th place.
