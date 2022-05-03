Re: “Supreme Court leans toward Bremerton coach in case on school prayer” [April 25, Local News]:
We are lucky that in this country we have the freedom to practice the religion of our choice. Some people don’t think that is enough.
We go to school to learn; we go to football games to watch a game; and we go to a place of worship to pray. That is pretty straightforward. Why don’t we just keep it simple and in so doing appreciate our many freedoms?
There is an old saying that goes something like this: a place for everything and everything in its place.
Carla R. Becker, Seattle
