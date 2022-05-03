Elon Musk can buy Twitter and open the floodgates of unrestrained “free” speech [“Twitter, Elon Musk and free-speech absolutism,” May 1, Opinion]. Donald Trump and his GOP acolytes can plan, promote and incite an insurrection against our constitutional republic and apparently get away with it.
Yet a high school coach cannot offer a voluntary prayer after a football game without losing his job and a flurry of legal hassle going all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court [“Former Bremerton coach in Supreme Court spotlight says he wants his old job back,” May 2, Local News].
Can anyone see the terrible irony here? Sadly, America has become a land of terrible contradictions. What a country!
Steven Lequire, Des Moines
