PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Alyn Breed scored 15 points off the bench and Nate Watson scored 14 with 10 rebounds and Providence used the second half to pull away from Sacred Heart for a 94-62 win on Thursday night.
The Friars (2-0) led 43-36 at halftime, and Sacred Heart closed within 49-46 when Bryce Johnson buried a 3-pointer with 16:02 left before Providence began to pull away.
Al Durham scored 12 points for Providence and Noah Horchler scored 11 with seven rebounds.
Nico Galette scored 15 points for the Pioneers (1-1), Tyler Thomas 13, Alex Watson 12 and Joey Reilly 11.
__
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.