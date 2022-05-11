The Seattle Storm announced that star forward Breanna Stewart would miss Wednesday night's game in Phoenix because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
The Storm made the announcement via email and did not say if Stewart had COVID or was a close contact to somebody who had tested positive.
The Storm also said guard Epiphanny Price would miss the game because of health protocols. Center Mercedes Russell is out with a non-basketball injury.
The Storm head into Wednesday's game at 1-1, and former WNBA MVP Stewart is averaging 19 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.