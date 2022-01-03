SAO PAULO, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to a Sao Paulo hospital early Monday with a suspected intestinal obstruction, the country’s media reported.
Globo reported that Bolsonaro returned to the Brazilian capital during the night from a New Year break on the coast and was immediately taken to Hospital Vila Nova Star.
Globo quoted Bolsonaro’s doctor, Antônio Luiz Macedo, as saying Bolsonaro had stomach pains.
Macedo operated on Bolsonaro after he was stabbed at a political rally in 2018.
Globo said that Macedo was on holiday in the Bahamas and was waiting for a flight back to Brazil to see Bolsonaro, who reportedly had no public appearances scheduled on Monday.
Since his stabbing during the 2018 presidential election, Bolsonaro has undergone stomach surgery several times.
Last July, he was hospitalized due to a severe case of hiccups.
