SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil will play a friendly match against South Korea in Seoul as part of its World Cup preparations, the Brazilian soccer confederation said Wednesday.
The game is scheduled for June 2. The team then plays Japan in Tokyo four days later, as the Brazilian soccer confederation previously confirmed, and faces Argentina in Melbourne on June 11.
Brazil will play Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G at the World Cup, which starts Nov. 21 in Qatar.
The Seleção could face South Korea in the round-of-16 depending on their positions in the group stage. The South Koreans are in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana.
FIFA still wants Brazil and Argentina to play their World Cup qualifying game that was suspended in September shortly after kickoff when officials entered the field because some of Argentina’s players had violated COVID-19 protocols. FIFA wants the game to be held this September but neither team has committed to playing.
