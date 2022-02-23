SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's Athletico and Palmeiras drew 2-2 on Wednesday night in the first leg of the Recopa Sudamericana final in the city of Curitiba. The second leg will be played next week in Sao Paulo.
Athletico is the latest winner of the Copa Sudamericana, while Palmeiras lifted last year's edition of the Copa Libertadores.
Athletico opened the scoring with David Terans in the 19th minute. Palmeiras tied it nine minutes later on Jailson's goal. The hosts took the lead again in the 76th minute with Marlos. The visitors levelled from the spot in added time with Raphael Veiga.
Both teams are yet to win the Recopa Sudamericana. Palmeiras, which also won the 2020 Copa Libertadores, lost last year's Recopa to Argentina's Defensa y Justicia.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.