HOUSTON (AP) — Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos tested positive for COVID-19 and wasn’t with the team when it clinched the World Series championship Tuesday night.
Anthopoulos said he tested positive for the virus Saturday. He was back in the Atlanta area during the Braves' 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 6.
“We were not going to take any chances,” he said.
Anthopoulos said he and his wife are fully vaccinated and no one in his family had any virus-related symptoms. He said he woke up his 9-year-old son in the ninth inning and got to watch the end of the game as a family.
“My kids are fine, my wife is fine. We just had our own little World Series party at home,” he said.
Anthopoulos had a huge hand in the Braves' title, orchestrating several deals before the trade deadline in late July to fortify a wobbling team.
“I hate that he’s not here,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said after the game. “He’s such a big part of this.”
The 44-year-old Anthopoulos has been the Braves’ general manager since November 2017.
Last month, Atlanta slugger Jorge Soler missed five playoff games after testing positive for COVID-19. He rejoined the team in time for the World Series and wound up winning the MVP award.
AP Baseball Writer Stephen Hawkins contributed to this report.
