BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Sherman Brashear had 18 points to lead five Western Kentucky players in double figures as the Hilltoppers routed Alabama A&M 88-62 on Wednesday.
Jairus Hamilton scored 15 points for the Hilltoppers, Luke Frampton scochipped in 12 points, Josh Anderson 11 and Jamarion Sharp 10.
Garrett Hicks had 21 points for the Bulldogs (1-4) which now have dropped four straight.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.