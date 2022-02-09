MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chris Brandon had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Northern Kentucky to a 75-39 win over Milwaukee on Wednesday night.
Marques Warrick had 15 points and six rebounds for Northern Kentucky (13-10, 9-5 Horizon League). Sam Vinson added 13 points and eight rebounds. Adrian Nelson had seven rebounds.
The Panthers' 39 points on 27.3% shooting represented the worst marks by a Northern Kentucky opponent this season.
Milwaukee scored 17 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. had 8 points for the Panthers (7-18, 5-11), whose losing streak reached six games.
DeAndre Gholston, the Panthers' leading scorer coming into the contest at 15 points per game, scored only 5 points (1 of 12).
Milwaukee defeated Northern Kentucky 61-55 on Jan. 1.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.