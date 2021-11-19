CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaemyn Brakefield and Jarkel Joiner scored 16 points apiece and Mississippi breezed to a 74-56 victory over Elon at the Charleston Classic on Friday night.
Five different players had baskets as Ole Miss (3-1) jumped out to an 11-0 lead. Elon (2-3) closed to within 17-14 on three free throws by Zac Ervin, but Joiner hit a free throw and Brakefield buried a 3-pointer to ignite a 14-3 run and the Rebels never looked back in building a 37-21 halftime lead.
Brakefield sank 3 of 4 from 3-point range while the rest of the Rebels made just 1 of 9. Tye Fagan came off the bench to score 11, adding six rebounds and six assists.
Darius Burford led the Phoenix with 16 points on 6-of-15 shooting. Ervin finished with 13 points. Jerald Gillens-Butler scored 12 off the bench on 5-of-7 shooting. Elon shot just 34.6% from the floor. Burford hit 2 of 3 shots from distance, while the rest of the Phoenix made just 1 of 14.
