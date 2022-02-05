WASHINGTON (AP) — Luka Brajkovic had a career-high 30 points as Davidson extended its road win streak to eight games, narrowly defeating George Washington 78-73 on Saturday.
Brajkovic shot 11 for 14 from the floor. He added eight rebounds.
Foster Loyer had 16 points for Davidson (19-3, 9-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Sam Mennenga added 11 points.
James Bishop had 26 points for the Colonials (8-13, 4-5). Joe Bamisile added 19 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.