WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Brady Tkachuk had two goals and the Ottawa Senators scored three times in 3:15 span in the third period to beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night.
Tyler Ennis, Colin White and Connor Brown also scored and Anton Forsberg made 22 saves. The Senators had lost five of their last six.
Tim Stutzle and Michael Del Zotto each had two assists for Ottawa.
Josh Morrissey and Kyle Connor, with his 40th goal of the season, scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots.
Ennis started the third-period spree, breaking a tie on a 2-on-1 with Mathieu Joseph with 7:35 left. White made it 3-1 on a power play with 5:19 left, and Brown finished off the run with 4:20 to go.
UP NEXT
Senators: Host Florida on Saturday night.
Jets: Host Columbus on Friday night.
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
