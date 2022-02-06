SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Bradley had 26 points as San Diego State edged past Nevada 65-63 on Sunday.
Bradley shot 7 of 15 from the field, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, for San Diego State (13-6, 5-3 Mountain West Conference).
Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 18 points for the Wolf Pack (9-12, 3-7), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Will Baker added 14 points. Kenan Blackshear had 10 points and six assists.
