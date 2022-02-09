SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Matt Bradley had a season-high 28 points as San Diego State beat San Jose State 72-62 on Wednesday night.
Bradley made 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range and added seven rebounds for the Aztecs (14-6, 6-3 Mountain West Conference). Joshua Tomaic had eight rebounds.
San Diego State scored 44 second-half points, a season high for the team.
Myron Amey Jr. had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Spartans (7-16, 0-11), whose losing streak stretched to 11 games. Omari Moore added 11 points, while Trey Anderson scored 10.
