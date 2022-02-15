SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Bradley had 22 points as San Diego State topped Utah State 75-56 on Tuesday night.
Bradley hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Keshad Johnson had 14 points for San Diego State (16-6, 8-3 Mountain West Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Adam Seiko added 11 points. Nathan Mensah had eight rebounds.
Trey Pulliam, whose 8 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Aztecs, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).
Utah State totaled 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Justin Bean had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies (15-12, 6-8). Brandon Horvath added 10 points.
The Aztecs, who lost Utah State 75-57 on Jan. 26, leveled the season series against the Aggies.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
