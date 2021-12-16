CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dedric Boyd had a season-high 28 points as Tennessee State narrowly beat Charleston Southern 78-75 on Thursday night.
Kassim Nicholson had 15 points for Tennessee State (4-6). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 15 points. Kenny Cooper had six rebounds.
Tahlik Chavez had 17 points for the Buccaneers (3-7). Cheikh Faye added eight rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
