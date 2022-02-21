MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — A drive-by shooting at a Mississippi park left a 6-year-old boy dead and four others wounded, authorities said.
The victims were playing basketball when gunfire erupted Sunday, and McComb police arrested four people, age 17 to 19, on a murder charge, the Enterprise-Journal reported.
Pike County Coroner Wally Jones told WLBT-TV that the shooting occurred about 4:50 p.m. Sunday. The boy died at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, he said.
The newspaper identified those arrested as Malik Reed, 17, Bryan Cameron and Bryceon Thompson, both 18, and Yajari Jackson, 19. All face one count of capital murder and four counts of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to human life. It was not immediately clear whether any of the suspects had lawyers who could comment on the charges.
Authorities did not immediately release the ages of the four victims who were wounded.
