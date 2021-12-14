MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Bowen and Matthias Tass finished with 12 points and nine rebounds each and Saint Mary's rolled to a 76-39 victory over Stanislaus State on Tuesday night.
Logan Johnson pitched in with 10 points and a career-high five steals for the Gaels (10-2).
Luis Salgado and Marlon Short both scored eight points to pace the Warriors. The pair combined to make just 5 of 18 shots.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.