SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea had 30 points as San Francisco extended its season-opening win streak to seven games, easily defeating UNLV 83-62 on Saturday night.
Bouyea hit 8 of 10 3-pointers.
Yauhen Massalski had 18 points and 16 rebounds for San Francisco (9-0). Khalil Shabazz added 15 points and five steals. Patrick Tape had eight rebounds.
Bryce Hamilton had 25 points for the Runnin' Rebels (4-5). Donovan Williams added 12 points. Josh Baker had six rebounds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
