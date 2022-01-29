EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Souley Boum had a season-high 32 points as UTEP got past Florida International 79-68 on Saturday night.
Boum hit 11 of 13 shots, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers.
Tydus Verhoeven had 16 points and nine rebounds for UTEP (13-8, 6-3 Conference USA), which earned its fifth straight victory. Jamal Bieniemy added 12 points.
Eric Lovett had 17 points for the Panthers (12-9, 2-6). Tevin Brewer added 13 points. Seth Pinkney had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.