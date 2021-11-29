Botswana's highest court ruled to legalize homosexuality, ending a years-long court dispute and making the southern African nation one of the few on the continent to end discrimination against same-sex relationships.
The Court of Appeal on Monday threw out a challenge by the government against a 2019 high court ruling to strike down sections of a law that criminalized unions between consenting adults.
"The High Court was right to strike down the two sections on the ground that they breach the fundamental right to privacy," Judge President Ian Kirby said.
While some countries, including South Africa and Angola, have decriminalized homosexuality, it remains illegal in the majority of nations on the continent.
