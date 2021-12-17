After leading the Bothell Cougars to the Class 4A state volleyball title last month, Jenna Legault was named the classification player of the year by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association.

Diya Mishra of Overlake was named the Class 1A state co-player of the year along with Olivia Strandberg of Chelan.

https://www.scribd.com/document/547893830/2021-WSVCA-All-State-Teams

