Bothell police Officer Jonathan Shoop was fatally shot Monday by accident by another officer during multiple rounds of gunfire, and not by Henry Eugene Washington, who has been charged with aggravated murder in his death, investigators said Friday.
Shoop, 32, was shot dead in downtown Bothell on Monday night, after a traffic stop turned into a brief car chase that ended with gunfire.
Shoop was driving and another officer was in the passenger seat as Washington approached the SUV and then fired multiple times into the car, according to the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team.
Investigators believe the second officer fired back multiple times, and one of the shots struck Shoop.
Washington, 37, was charged Friday with aggravated murder in the first degree, attempted murder in the first degree and vehicular assault. He was ordered held without bail.
“The fact that Mr. Washington did not fire the fatal shot is immaterial to his culpability in this crime,” King County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Mary Barbosa wrote in charging documents. “But for Mr. Washington’s directed attack on the officers, Officer Shoop would be alive today.”
