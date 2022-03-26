BOSTON (AP) — Several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under construction collapsed Saturday evening, killing one person, officials said.
Boston Emergency Medical Services confirmed one person was killed and a second person was transported to an area hospital, WCVB-TV reported.
Multiple floors of the Government Center garage came down after a crane collapsed on areas that were under construction, crews on scene told the station.
Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden told WCVB-TV that the person who died was a young man, but he did not identify him.
Boston police officers, firefighters and emergency service personnel, and state police troopers all responded to assist.
"Companies working at a partial building collapse at 1 Congress St.,” the Boston Fire Department tweeted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.