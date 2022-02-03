COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks and No. 1 South Carolina beat Alabama 83-51 on Thursday night.
Zia Cooke made her first five shots and finished with 14 points for the Gamecocks (21-1, 9-1 Southeastern Conference). Coupled with Florida’s victory over Tennessee, South Carolina took sole possession of the SEC lead.
Brittany Davis led Alabama (11-10, 2-8) with 20 points.
BIG PICTURE
South Carolina: Tennessee and South Carolina will meet in Columbia on Feb. 20, with the SEC regular-season championship likely on the line.
Alabama: There was expected to be a dropoff after two straight winning seasons, including last year’s second-round NCAA Tournament finish. The Tide’s six newcomers just haven’t been able to make headway among a rough SEC schedule.
UP NEXT
South Carolina: At Kentucky on Feb. 10.
Alabama: At Vanderbilt on Sunday.
