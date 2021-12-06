BOSTON (AP) — Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec said on Monday that he will return for his senior season rather than enter the NFL draft.
“I will be returning to Chestnut Hill in 2022 to complete my economics degree, improve all facets of my game, and compete nationally," he said in a statement issued by the school. "Let’s win!”
Jurkovec threw for 2,558 yards and 17 touchdowns in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. This year, he injured his right (throwing) wrist in Week 2 and missed six games before returning on Nov. 11.
The Eagles went 4-2 in his starts in 2021 and are 10-6 in his career. He is fifth in school history with six 300-yard passing games in just 16 games played.
