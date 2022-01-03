HOUSTON (AP) — Za-Ontay Boothman had 14 points to lead five Houston Baptist players in double figures as the Huskies easily beat Ecclesia 94-63 on Monday night.
Zach Iyeyemi, Brycen Long and Tristan Moore added 12 points apiece for the Huskies. Deshon Proctor chipped in 11 points. Iyeyemi also had three assists.
Meron Ghebreyesus had 23 points for the Royals. Jaquan Dotson added 16 points. Joey Gobert had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.