Working remotely has its perks, but it can also present unique challenges to stay on task and move full-steam ahead. If you feel held back from reaching your potential on the job, consider upgrading the components of your home office to increase productivity and put your best foot forward.
Plants
Fresh foliage does more than brighten things up in your workspace. In addition to oxygenating the air, multiple studies have found that natural additions to a room positively impact mood, increase self-esteem and boost productivity. If you already have a few plants here and there, take it a step further by installing a green wall. A handyman or carpenter can safely attach the fixture to weight-bearing studs; all you have to supply is a green thumb.
Conceal clutter
Few of us work best in “organized chaos.” In fact, a messy workspace can devastate productivity. Multiple studies and data points suggest that disorganized desks and office spaces are the source of distraction and hours of searching for mishandled documents and lost information. Sometimes, this disorganization is digital. A professional organizer can help you clean up your work station whether it’s on the computer or all over the floor.
Install new flooring
You might have wall-to-wall carpeting in your house, or maybe you have tile or stone. In any case, your home office should be a comfortable working space. So, whether it’s soft carpet or laminate that puts you in the zone, it’s worth it to take the extra step and upgrade your flooring. The cost of installation will depend on how large your space is and the material you choose.
Switch up decor
When it comes to productivity, decor is everything. Perhaps you work best with calming white walls, or maybe you’re most productive with a few pops of bright color throughout your space. Whatever you’ve chosen, consider taking it a step further. Candles or oil diffusers with invigorating smells like lemon or peppermint can boost energy, promote concentration and improve clear thinking. Also consider using your space to your advantage; a chalkboard wall creates a perfect excuse to brainstorm without leaving the room.
Invest in new lighting
Think about when you feel the best at work: Is it a summer morning with the window open? How about an overcast winter afternoon when the light is “cooler” in temperature? While some experts suggest the latter promotes alertness, it’s up to you to identify when you feel best at work and replicate that lighting. “Day bulbs” in your lamps can brighten up your late afternoons; anti-glare ceiling lights can reduce stress levels.
