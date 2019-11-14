Tune in, read up and drop the needle with these movies, books and albums sure to make their Christmas or Hanukkah more entertaining. Here are our picks for the top arts and entertainment gifts for the 2019 holiday season, with a special eye toward artists with a tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest (denoted with an L).
Books
“The Witches are Coming,” by Lindy West: Seattle's feminist icon returns with this series of funny and cutting essays about politics, social movements, pop culture and more. $27 at booksellers (L)
“Turn Around Time: A Walking Poem for the Pacific Northwest” by David Guterson: Vivid, lyrical details enrich this narrative poem that celebrates time in the outdoors. From the locally based “Snow Falling on Cedars” author. $22 at booksellers (L)
"The Water Dancer," by Ta-Nehisi Coates: Coates' stunning fiction debut adds a layer of magical realism to a tale about the horrors of slavery. $28 at booksellers
Juniper Books Toni Morrison Portrait Set: Celebrate the late Pulitzer Prize-winning author with this beautiful new hardcover collection that includes seven books including "Beloved," "Song of Solomon" and "The Bluest Eye." $250 at juniperbooks.com)
"Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life," by Ali Wong: The comedian gets personal — like, super-duper personal — in this new book of letters to her daughters that you, too, can enjoy. $27 at booksellers
"Human Canvas," by Art Wolfe: Seattle photographer Wolfe adds paint to his portraits, making people into gorgeous, abstract landscapes to create a coffee-table book with cultural and emotional depth. $50 at booksellers (L)
Music
"The Highwomen": The powerful debut album from the country-music supergroup that includes Maple Valley's Brandi Carlile is both rollicking and tear-jerking. $21 on vinyl at store.thehighwomen.com (L)
"The Center Won't Hold," by Sleater-Kinney: The local favorites teamed with St. Vincent to create a more streamlined sound for their always-powerful lyrics about politics, society and desire. $17 on vinyl at target.com (L)
"Thank You for Today," by Death Cab for Cutie: Seattle's indie-rock stalwarts are back with a rejuvenated — but still moody and soulful — sound. $19 on vinyl at store.deathcabforcutie.com (L)
Sub Pop Singles Club Vol. 5: 12 vinyl singles by artists such as Father John Misty, Ohmme and Multinational Corporation will be included in the latest edition of the local indie record label's limited-edition series. Mailings begin in April, but if you order by Dec. 16 a membership card will arrive in time for gifting. $130 at megamart.subpop.com (L)
"Electric Ladyland: Deluxe 50th Anniversary Box Set," by Jimi Hendrix: Seattle native and global legend Jimi Hendrix gets a new box set commemorating his 1969 masterpiece. Includes a remastered album, unreleased demos, an unreleased live concert, unpublished photos, a film with 40 minutes of unseen footage and more, on one Blu-Ray and three CDs or six LPs. $77 on vinyl at amazon.com (L)
"Abbey Road Super Deluxe Edition," by The Beatles: This 50th anniversary set on threeCDs or LPs features a full-album remix by Giles Martin and two discs of previously unreleased outtakes and demos. $72 on vinyl at amazon.com
"1999 Super Deluxe," by Prince. Revel in His Royal Badness with this new five-CD, one-DVD set that includes 35 unreleased tracks, unreleased live performances from Prince's 1999 Tour, new liner notes, unseen photography, handwritten lyrics and more. $53 at amazon.com, available Nov. 29
Movies/TV
"Toy Story 4" Blu-Ray/Digital Combo: Pixar's latest smash brings back Woody, Bo Peep and the rest of the gang in a celebration of friendship, girl power and plastic cutlery. $18 at amazon.com
"Twin Peaks: From Z to A": Every episode of the lauded, Pacific-Northwest-set series is included in this set, along with deleted scenes, new behind-the-scenes footage, new interviews, full-length musical performances, art cards and much more. $133 at amazon.com, available Dec. 10 (L)
"Life from Above": Over four hours, this PBS series shows our planet in all its moving, changing, colorful glory via stunning shots from space. $30 at shop.pbs.org
"Abbott & Costello: The Complete Universal Pictures Collection": Classic comedy fans will be rolling watching all 28 of the comedy duos movies in high-definition, including the classic "Who's on first?" skit. Also includes bonus features and a collectible book. $125 at amazon.com, available Nov. 19
"Where'd You Go Bernadette?" Cate Blanchett plays a Seattle mom searching for creative passion in this adaptation of local author Maria Semple's hit book. $15–$20 at amazon.com, available Nov. 26 (L)
"All About Eve The Criterion Collection": Soak up Bette Davis in her most iconic role as Broadway legend Margo Channing. The special-edition release of the 1950 film includes a 2001 documentary about the film, a 1983 documentary about director Joseph L. Mankiewicz and an interview with costume historian Larry McQueen. $23 at amazon.com, available Nov. 26