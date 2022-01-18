MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man who authorities say is a self-proclaimed member of the anti-government “boogaloo” movement and had discussed a willingness to kill police was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison.
Michael Dahlager, 27, of St. Cloud, pleaded guilty last summer to illegally possessing a machine gun. He admitted during his plea hearing he possessed two devices that convert a semi-automatic firearm into an unlawful fully automatic firearm.
Dahlager was a self-proclaimed follower of the “boogaloo,” a concept embraced by a loose network of gun enthusiasts and militia-style extremists. The FBI began investigating Dahlager in November 2020, after an informant said he had the devices, known as “auto sears.”
According to an FBI affidavit, Dahlager told a confidential informant he was preparing to “defend” a rally at the state Capitol on Jan. 17. Dahlager allegedly traveled from St. Cloud to St. Paul in December 2020 to conduct surveillance at the Capitol building during a “Stop the Steal” rally by Donald Trump supporters. He scouted police numbers and noted which streets would be blocked by law enforcement, among other things.
Dahlager told the informant he wanted to commit “suicide by cop” and would not wear a bulletproof vest, according to the affidavit. The group decided not to attend the rally because of fears they had been compromised by an informant, according to court documents.
The boogaloo term was derived from an ’80s movie sequel called “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo,” and is slang for a second civil war or collapse of the U.S. government. The movement has grown beyond its origins as an internet meme on fringe websites and is associated with violent protests against the government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.