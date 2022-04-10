LOUISVILLE, Ky, (AP) — Louisville’s college baseball game against North Carolina was delayed more than two hours Sunday following a bomb threat made on an online forum that forced the evacuation of the Cardinals’ stadium, a school spokesman confirmed.
Spokesman John Karman said the Atlantic Coast Conference contest was halted around 2:30 p.m. and 2,600 spectators were evacuated from Jim Patterson Stadium when the threat was reported to University of Louisville Police. Louisville Metro Police were notified and sent K-9 and bomb detection units to the facility to sweep, Karman added, but did not find a bomb.
The game resumed at 5:10 p.m. without spectators or media with the Tar Heels leading the Cardinals 5-1 in the top of the sixth inning.
