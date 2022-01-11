LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia's vice president and six cabinet ministers have tested positive for the coronavirus and are in isolation, the government said Tuesday.
The infection for Vice President David Choquehuanca came a week after he had received his first dose of an anti-COVID-19 vaccine. He had been widely criticized for waiting so long to get a shot.
The Ministry of the President said others testing positive were ministers of the interior, Eduardo del Castillo; defense, Edmundo Novillo; foreign relations, Rogelio Mayta; education, Edgar Pari; justice, Iván Lima, and planning, Gabriela Mendoza.
As in much of Latin America, confirmed COVID-19 cases have been rising sharply in Bolivia. Officials reported 3,550 new cases on Jan. 1 and 11,190 a week later.
That has prompted officials to cancel mass gatherings in the country of 11.6 million people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.