SPOKANE — Abu Kigab scored 19 points and the Boise State men's basketball team pulled away in the final two minutes to beat Washington State 58-52 on Wednesday night for its sixth straight win.
The score was tied at 42 before Tyson Degenhart made two free throws and a three-pointer to help give Boise State a 49-45 lead with 2:03 remaining. Washington State pulled to 49-47 but the Broncos shot 9 of 10 from the line to end it.
Kigab was 5 of 11 from the floor and made 9 of 11 free throws. Marcus Shaver Jr. added 15 points for the Broncos (9-4). Degenhart, a freshman forward from Spokane, finished with 11 points.
Tyrell Roberts scored 16 points to lead Washington State (8-5). Andrej Jakimovski had 11 points and matched a career best with 12 rebounds. Noah Williams also had 11 points. The Cougars shot 26% (9 of 35) in the second half and 60% (9 of 15) overall from the free-throw line.
The Cougars return to Pac-12 play hosting in-state rival Washington next Wednesday. Boise State plays at home against Fresno State on Tuesday to start its Mountain West Conference schedule.
Washington State leads the series 4-3 and had won the previous two meetings in 2006 and 2007. Since 1995, the Cougars are 18-19 at the Spokane Arena.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.