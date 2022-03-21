NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Boeing, down $6.93 to $185.90
A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 plane with 132 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday.
Alleghany, up $167.85 to $844.60
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is buying the insurance company in a deal valued at about $11.6 billion.
Anaplan, up $14.01 to $64.60
Thoma Bravo is buying the software developer for about $10.7 billion.
Nielsen, down $1.68 to $22.76
The marketing data company said it rejected a buyout offer of more than $9 billion from a private equity consortium.
Guess, up 32 cents to $21.74
The clothing company announced a $175 million stock buyback plan.
ImmunoGen, down $96 cents to $4.30
Investors were discouraged by the drug developer's latest study results for a potential ovarian cancer treatment.
Exxon Mobil, up $3.53 to $82.20
Energy stocks rose along with crude oil prices.
Disney, down $1.68 to $138.62
The entertainment company's theme park in Shanghai closed as China’s most populous city tried to contain its biggest coronavirus flareup in two years.
