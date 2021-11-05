Re: “Boeing returns to red ink, projects $1 billion lost from 787 quality issues” [Oct. 27, Boeing & Aerospace]:

Boeing announced a $132 million loss in the third quarter, dragged down by continuing problems with building and delivering the 787.

You have to wonder if this is another indication of the Boeing corporate mistake in moving 787 construction to the inexperienced, untested workforce in South Carolina. But Boeing management liked South Carolina’s nonunion, right-to-work status. You get what you pay for. What made them think the proven world-class workers of the Puget Sound area could be easily replaced? Unbelievable.

The move to South Carolina along with the corporate move to Chicago has weakened the company.

The saying used to be: “If it’s not Boeing, I’m not going,” but that has been turned upside down.

Richard B. Ellenberger, Normandy Park

