KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — The body of a 7-year-old boy who had been missing for over a week was found Sunday near Kodiak, Alaska State Troopers said.
Two people recreating in the Pillar Mountain area found the body of Sawyer Cipolla, troopers said.
“There were no obvious signs of foul play identified at the scene by troopers,” the agency said in a statement.
The investigation into the boy’s death continues, and an autopsy will be conducted.
The Kodiak boy went missing May 7, prompting law enforcement, military, first responders and about 2,500 volunteers to search an area covering more than 15 square miles (39 square kilometers).
