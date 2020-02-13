TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A body found floating in a Mississippi lake was identified as a former Mississippi State University football player.
Philemon “P.J.” Jones, 27, was identified Wednesday by Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green. His body was found in a watershed lake on Monday, news outlets reported.
The coroner's office had not determined his official cause of death. No foul play was suspected.
Jones played for the Mississippi State football team from 2011 to 2014, the Clarion Ledger reported. He started in 27 career games and played in 45.
Family members had reported Jones missing after saying they hadn't heard from him since Jan. 20, according to the Daily Journal. He was identified through his fingerprints, officials said.