MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of several people whose bodies were discovered inside a home in a northwestern Minnesota city.
The bodies were found just before 8 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check at the home in Moorhead. Those family members called police.
Moorhead police have not said how many people were killed or how they died. There were no signs of violence or forced entry into the residence, police said.
Neighbors told WDAY-TV that several children lived in the home.
Moorhead is located on the Minnesota border next to Fargo, North Dakota, in a metropolitan area of about 230,000 people.
Police said they did not expect to release further details until Monday. Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swenson did not immediately return a phone message left Sunday by The Associated Press.
