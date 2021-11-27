LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Allin Blunt had 18 points to lead five UMass Lowell players in double figures as the River Hawks easily beat Fisher College 101-38 on Saturday.
Quinton Mincey added 16 points with 11 rebounds for the River Hawks. Ayinde Hikim chipped in 13, Gregory Hammond had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Everette Hammond had 10.
Ke'Andre Penceal had 14 points for the Falcons.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.