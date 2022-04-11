NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen was put on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained left oblique muscle.
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said before a series opener at Yankee Stadium that Jansen felt soreness in his side while swinging, was having a scan and would not be available for the game. Shortly before the first pitch, the Blue Jays placed Jansen on the IL.
Jansen was 4 for 7 with two home runs in the opening series against Texas.
Toronto also recalled left-hander Anthony Kay from Triple-A Buffalo and selected the contract of catcher Tyler Heineman from the International League club. Left-hander Tayler Saucedo was optioned to Buffalo and outfielder Josh Palacios was designated for assignment.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.