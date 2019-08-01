The Blue Angels soared over Seattle during practices Thursday. They'll perform as part of the Boeing Seafair Air Show from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Blue Angels roar and roll over Seattle area ahead of Seafair performances
- Greg Gilbert, Erika Schultz, Bettina Hansen and Ellen Banner
-
Featured Events
Pacific Power presents the Off-Broadway touring production of "Menopause The Musical" at Ges… Read more
Now in its 14th year (Yep, you read that right, XIV!), Rock & Roll Camp has become a key… Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.