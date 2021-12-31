RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Devontae Blanton had a career-high 29 points plus 13 rebounds as Eastern Kentucky easily beat Alice Lloyd College 106-52 on Friday night.
Jomaru Brown had 16 points and eight assists for Eastern Kentucky (8-6). DaShawn Jackson added 15 points and Cooper Robb had 13 points.
Eastern Kentucky is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.
Noah Young and Bryce Slone each scored 14 points for the Eagles. Will Philpot had 10 rebounds.
